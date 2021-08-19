U.S. election officials face security threats amid misinformation on 2020 vote Election professionals at state and local levels are taking on new responsibilities as they seek to restore confidence in the system. According to a Politico report, some say they're facing violent threats over baseless claims of election fraud. Zach Montellaro, a state politics reporter for Politico, wrote that report and joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss how election officials are grappling with the fallout from 2020.