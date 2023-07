Americans starting to feel better about economy, Consumer Sentiment Index shows The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 72.6 in July. That's the highest it's been since September 2021. The so-called "misery index," however, which uses jobless numbers and inflation to measure economic distress, is currently at 6.7%, worse than it was just before the pandemic. Courtenay Brown, an economics reporter at Axios, joins us with more.