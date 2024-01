U.S., dozens of other countries pull funding from U.N. aid agency over Oct. 7 allegations The U.S. is among dozens of countries that are pausing funding to a U.N. aid group in Gaza over allegations that some of its staffers had ties to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The group's advocates say the move punishes millions of innocent civilians, making a desperate situation in Gaza even worse. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta is in Tel Aviv with more.