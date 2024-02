U.S. downs Houthi missile, drones targeting American warship The USS Carney shot down a ballistic missile and several drones near Yemen on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official who blamed Iranian-backed Houthis for the strikes. CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell reports from Bahrain. Then, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joins to examine the U.S. retaliation strategy.