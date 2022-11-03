Watch CBS News

U.S. diplomats granted access to Brittney Griner

U.S. Embassy officials in Russia visited imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession. The U.S. is trying to get Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan released in a prisoner swap.
