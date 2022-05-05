U.S. denies providing Ukraine intel specifically to target Russian generals: CBS News Flash May 4, 2022 The National Security Council pushes back against a New York Times report saying the U.S. provides intelligence that’s helping Ukraine kill Russia’s battlefield commanders. Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time in ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against her. And, Pat Benatar and Lionel Ritchie are among the latest inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with Dolly Parton, who initially declined the honor.