U.S. criticizes WHO report on origins of COVID-19 over delays, lack of access to data

Following the release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization and Chinese scientists about the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, the United States and other countries published a statement that raises doubt about the study's credibility. CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss their concerns, and why the U.S. declined to join a group of world leaders who are calling for a global pandemic treaty to be drawn up.
