U.S. criticized for veto of U.N. Gaza cease-fire resolution The U.S. is getting international blowback after it vetoed a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. It's the third time the U.S. has blocked such a resolution. Christopher O'Leary, former director of hostage rescue and recovery for the U.S. government, joined CBS News to discuss the veto and the latest negotiations for a hostage deal.