U.S. COVID-19 deaths in 2021 surpass 2020 death toll, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus cases are rising in more than 30 states ahead of Thanksgiving. It comes as the White House reports about 3 million Americans received a third dose over the weekend following the FDA's authorization of both Moderna and Pfizer's booster for all adults. Vice Dean of Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health Dr. Joshua Sharfstein joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.