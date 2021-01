U.S. COVID-19 deaths could reach 500,000 by the end of February Recent projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggest the U.S. could surpass half a million deaths from COVID-19 by the end of February if states do not take stronger measures to control the pandemic. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics, joins CBSN to discuss the new more contagious variant popping up across the country.