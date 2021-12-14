U.S. COVID-19 death toll approaches 800,000 Tuesday marks one year since the first American received a COVID-19 vaccine after the vaccines were authorized. Since then, more than 200 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with more than 54 million Americans getting a booster. Despite the success of the nation's immunization efforts, the death toll has continued to climb, and the U.S. is expected to hit 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths by the end of the day. Dr. Louise Aronson, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco's division of geriatrics and the author of the New York Times bestseller "Elderhood," spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what this means for the U.S. battle against COVID-19.