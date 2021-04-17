Live

U.S. COVID-19 cases rise despite vaccine efforts

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are climbing despite the nation's ongoing vaccination efforts. Lana Zak spoke with Jodie Guest, a professor and vice-chair of the Department of Epidemiology at Emory University, about what's driving cases up.
