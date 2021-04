U.S. COVID vaccine demand slips as concerns mount over vaccine hesitancy The Biden administration says it's planning to share its AstraZeneca vaccine stockpile with other nations. It comes amid mounting concerns of vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. As CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports, more than 5 million people have not shown up for their second doses. Then, Dr. Leo Nissola, a physician and immunotherapy scientist, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on the fight against the COVID pandemic.