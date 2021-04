U.S. coronavirus vaccinations slow amid growing hesitancy A slowing pace of coronavirus vaccinations in the U.S. is fueling concerns that vaccine supply will soon exceed demand. As Janet Shamlian reports, efforts are lagging in the South and Midwest. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.