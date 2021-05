U.S. coronavirus vaccination pace slowly picks up speed as states offer incentives The pace of coronavirus vaccinations is slowly inching up again after dropping nearly 20% since early May. As Mola Lenghi reports, states are continuing to offer incentives to get more Americans to roll up their sleeves. Then, Dr. Richard Besser, the president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the former acting director of the CDC, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.