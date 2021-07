U.S. cities set new coronavirus measures as nation heads into possible fourth wave Mask recommendations are making a comeback as the COVID-19 Delta variant rages across the U.S. Lilia Luciano reports from one of the nation's four hotspots. Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the potential fourth coronavirus wave.