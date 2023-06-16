Where do U.S.-China relations stand as Blinken visits Beijing? U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will depart Washington Friday for his visit to China. The trip was originally scheduled in February but was delayed after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon. Blinken is expected to hold talks with Chinese officials during his visit and could possibly meet with President Xi Jinping. Ian Johnson, senior fellow for China studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, joined CBS News to talk about the visit.