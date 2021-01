CBS News Special Report: U.S. Capitol on lockdown amid growing protests Supporters of President Trump stormed barricades and confronted police at the Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and chief Washington correspondent Major Garett join "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in this Special Report from Washington, D.C.