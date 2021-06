Senate report says security and intelligence failures led to January 6 Capitol attack As CBS News' Kris Van Cleave reports, a Senate report released Tuesday cites security and intelligence failures that led to the January 6 Capitol attack and left Capitol Police officers unprepared to handle the mob that showed up that day. Siobhan Hughes, a Wall Street Journal congressional reporter, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the report and other developments on Capitol Hill.