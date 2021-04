No charges for Capitol officer who fatally shot protester The Department of Justice will not bring charges against the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed an Air Force veteran as she climbed through a doorway inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Ashli Babbitt was killed as rioters broke into the Capitol while lawmakers inside were confirming the Electoral College results certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.