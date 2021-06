New footage from U.S. Capitol attack released by Justice Department The Department of Justice on Monday released new footage from the deadly January 6 assault of the U.S. Capitol. The three new videos are being used as evidence against alleged Proud Boys member Charles Donohoe. He and several other members face charges related to coordinating with others before and after the attack. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with the latest.