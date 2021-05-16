Live

U.S.-Canada border expected to reopen

The picturesque seaside community of Point Roberts in Washington relies heavily on Canadian tourists and travelers to bring business to the community. The pandemic has caused many businesses in the community to close. Kris Van Cleave has the story.
