U.S. braces for potential fourth COVID-19 wave as variants spread, especially among youth Even with the fast pace of vaccinations happening, it has not been enough to curb increasing cases in contagious COVID-19 variants in the U.S., especially among young people. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver speaks to a 32-year-old COVID survivor who used to think he wouldn't die from COVID-19 and is now urging his peers not to wait if they can get vaccinated.