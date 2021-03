U.S. braces for possible surge in COVID cases as more states plan to lift mask mandates As CBS News' Meg Oliver reports, the U.S. is bracing for a possible fourth wave of coronavirus infections as cases continue to rise across the country. The White House is pleading with states to keep or reinstate their mask mandates. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.