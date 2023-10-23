U.S. boosting military presence in Middle East amid fears of wider war The U.S. will redeploy one of its strike groups to the Persian Gulf and send additional air defense systems to the region, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday amid growing concern in Washington about a wider war in the Middle East. There are also signs the White House is working to keep Israel's troops out of Gaza for now. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe is at the White House with more.