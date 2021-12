U.S. battling surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations The U.S. is once again tackling an alarming surge in coronavirus infections. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports from Connecticut where hospitalizations have soared nearly 82% over the past two weeks. Then, Dr. Andre Campbell, a critical care physician and a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.