U.S. athletes get creative to stay in shape for postponed 2021 Olympic Games In the "CBS This Morning" series Pushing the Limits, Nancy Chen looks at the fate of thousands of athletes who were training for the Olympic trials when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The summer games were postponed until 2021. What's happened since has tested their limits in every way. Chen spoke with athletes vying for a spot on Team USA, including two former Olympians -- gymnast Laurie Hernandez and fencer Daryl Homer -- as well as first-time Olympic hopeful Kyle Merber. She takes a look at how these athletes have had to develop a different kind of strength.