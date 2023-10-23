Watch CBS News

U.S. asking Israel to delay ground offensive into Gaza, sources say

Two sources told CBS News the U.S. has sought to slow Israel's plans for a ground invasion in order to prioritize the release of hostages and the distribution of aid. The White House said Sunday that Israel had agreed to allow a "continued flow of assistance" into Gaza after more than two weeks of a complete blockade cut the Palestinian enclave's roughly 2.3 million inhabitants off from supplies. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has more.
