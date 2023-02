U.S. arrests 4 more in Haitian president’s assassination: CBS News Flash Feb. 15, 2023 U.S. authorities have arrested four more people they say are tied to the assassination of Haiti’s president. Eleven suspects are now in U.S. custody. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, says she won’t seek re-election in 2024. Colleagues had grown concerned recently about her memory. And Pharrell Williams has been named Louis Vuitton’s next men's designer.