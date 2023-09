U.S. apartment construction could hit 50-year high, but housing shortage continues Real estate experts say new apartment construction in the U.S. is now on track to beat a 50-year high, but the new buildings aren't alleviating the housing shortage. A new report from Axios found the majority of these new apartments are concentrated in just 20 metro areas across the country and most of the new units are luxury apartments. Axios real estate reporter Sami Sparber joined CBS News discuss the trend.