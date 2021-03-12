U.S. and Chinese diplomats to hold senior-level talks in Alaska Next week the U.S. and China will hold their first senior-level talks since President Biden took office. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet Beijing's diplomats in Alaska on March 18. CBS News senior foreign policy correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that, plus the U.S. response to a major cyberattack against Microsoft.