U.S. ambassador to NATO on member spending expectations NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged allies to give more military support to Ukraine and discussed expectations for members' defense spending in 2024. "In 2024, NATO allies in Europe will invest a total of $470 billion in defense, amounting to 2% of their combined GDP for the first time," Stoltenberg said. U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith joined CBS News to discuss Russia, Ukraine and how spending works for NATO members.