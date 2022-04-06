U.S. and allies hit Russia with new sanctions that include Vladimir Putin's daughters The U.S., United Kingdom and European Union hit Russia with a new round of sanctions Wednesday. Included are measures targeting Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang breaks down the new sanctions. Then Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss the impact so far.