U.S. Air Force tests ballistic missile amid growing tensions with China The U.S. Air Force carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile Tuesday. The launch had been delayed in an effort to cool escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, as Beijing made its shows of force near Taiwan. CBS News foreign correspondent Lucy Craft joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the latest developments in the region, including China cutting interest rates, putting sanctions on Taiwanese politicians and more.