U.S. aims to limit China's access to cloud services ahead of Yellen trip The Biden administration is moving to restrict Chinese companies from accessing U.S. cloud-computing services ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's trip to Beijing. Earlier this week, China imposed restrictions on the exports of two minerals used in advanced chip manufacturing. Robert Ross, non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News to discuss what the U.S. stands to gain from Yellen's visit.