U.S. adds 678,000 jobs in February Numbers released Friday show major job growth nationwide as COVID cases fall and states roll back restrictions. According to the Department of Labor, U.S. employers added 678,000 jobs in February, and the unemployment rate fell from 4% to 3.8%. Barclays chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen joined CBS News's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the numbers.