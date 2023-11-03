Watch CBS News

U.S. adds 150,000 jobs in October with labor report pointing to "soft landing" for economy

Job growth slowed more than expected in October and the unemployment rate climbed to 3.9%, marking the end of large monthly gains, the government reported on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 150,000 last month versus a downwardly revised 297,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.8% the month prior, according to the Labor Department. Jeanna Smialek, a Federal Reserve and economy reporter for The New York Times, joined CBS News to discuss the numbers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.