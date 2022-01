Thousands of Afghan evacuees in U.S. lack a direct pathway to permanent legal status A recent U.S. government report determined that more than 36,000 Afghans who were evacuated to the United States lack a direct pathway to obtaining permanent legal residency in the country. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins Tony Dokoupil and Jericka Duncan to break down the issue and the options available to these refugees.