Live

Watch CBSN Live

Uptick in terror threats to U.S.?

The attack a Berlin Christmas market on Monday has prompted concerns in the U.S. about similar possible attacks. Paul Viollis, the CEO of Viollis Group, which specializes in security services in the U.S., joins CBSN with more on the concerns.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.