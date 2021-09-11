Live

Upside-down rhinos win scientists Ig Nobel prize

Scientists who checked the health of endangered black rhinos suspended upside-down have been awarded this year's Ig Nobel prize for work that "makes you laugh, then makes you think." CBS News' Debora Patta has the story from Johannesburg.
