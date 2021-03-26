Live

Uplifting veterans with CrossFit

Veterans and amputees Brendan Ferierra and Jason Sturm are workout fiends. They are constantly on the hunt for veterans who have gained weight or are depressed, encouraging them to change their lives and join the CrossFit community.
