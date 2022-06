Upbeat jobs report sparks fears on Wall street about Fed rate hike The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May and unemployment remained flat at 3.6%, according to the latest jobs report from the Labor Department, but stocks closed the week in the red. CBS News' Elaine Quijano spoke with Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director of the federal Troubled Asset Relief Program, about how this affects your paycheck.