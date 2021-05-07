Up-close look at da Vinci painting expected to sell for $100M+ "CBS This Morning" gets a rare, in-studio look at the last privately-owned painting by Leonardo da Vinci before it heads to auction. The portrait, "Salvator Mundi," was created about 500 years ago and thought to have been destroyed. It was long-mistaken as a copy because it was heavily painted over, but its restoration makes it one of about 15 known surviving paintings by the artist. Alan Wintermute, senior specialist at Christie's, discusses the history of the rare work.