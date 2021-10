Unvaccinated Americans protest mandates as the pace of new vaccinations slows Two in every 3 eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But the pace of first doses is slowing — and as Carter Evans reports, some unvaccinated people are protesting mandates. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Owais Durrani joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to break down the day's coronavirus headlines.