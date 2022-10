There were an estimated 108,000 overdose deaths in 2021, a number that has more than doubled since 2015. As many as 20 million Americans have a substance use disorder and yet only 1 in 10 are able to access care. This portion of the documentary film “Untreated & Unheard: The Addiction Crisis in America” tells the stories of families whose lives have been forever changed by addiction.

If you or a loved one is suffering from substance use disorder you can find tools, help and hope at https://drugfree.org/get-support/.

THIS PROGRAM WAS PRODUCED BY PARAMOUNT FOR THE NATIONAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION PARTNERSHIP TO END ADDICTION.