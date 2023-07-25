Unleashing NFT Potential: Fraktiq's Blockchain Innovations in MENA As blockchain technology gains global momentum, the MENA region is turning an interested eye to this ground-breaking innovation. Particularly, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and 'phygital' (physical + digital) technology applications in the cultural, artistic, and collectibles sectors are garnering industry recognition. The MENA region has recently seen a surge in demand for services that convert traditional physical collectibles into NFTs through blockchain technology, enhancing their circulation, collection, and promotion.