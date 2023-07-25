Watch CBS News

Unleashing NFT Potential: Fraktiq's Blockchain Innovations in MENA

As blockchain technology gains global momentum, the MENA region is turning an interested eye to this ground-breaking innovation. Particularly, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and 'phygital' (physical + digital) technology applications in the cultural, artistic, and collectibles sectors are garnering industry recognition. The MENA region has recently seen a surge in demand for services that convert traditional physical collectibles into NFTs through blockchain technology, enhancing their circulation, collection, and promotion.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.