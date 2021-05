Unleash your inner nerd with Bill Nye Bill Nye has worked for decades to get audiences excited about science. He hosted the popular and influential "Bill Nye the Science Guy" show, covering everything from atoms to the atmosphere and winning 19 Emmys along the way. Nye joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Everything All at Once: How to Unleash Your Inner Nerd, Tap into Radical Curiosity and Solve Any Problem."