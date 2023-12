University presidents face backlash for testimony in antisemitism hearing University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill is facing calls to resign over her testimony during a congressional hearing on antisemitism earlier this week. The House Education and Workforce Committee announced Thursday it is launching an investigation into UPenn, MIT and Harvard, with House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik calling their presidents' testimony "pathetic and morally bankrupt." Nikole Killion has more.