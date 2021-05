United's new plan to deal with overbooking United Airlines is reportedly planning to start selling seats that are already booked to other flyers willing to pay a higher price. However, it would offer passengers on oversold planes vouchers up to five days in advance to change their tickets. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joins "CBS This Morning" from Tampa to discuss how the "flex-schedule" program would work and why it could help alleviate some of the overbooking issues airlines face.