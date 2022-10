U.S. to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense systems, White House says The White House said Tuesday that Biden has promised to provide Ukraine with more advanced air defense systems. This comes as Russia continues to bombard the country with missile attacks. Meanwhile, the White House also said Mr. Biden is reevaluating the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC announced last week it would cut oil production. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports from Washington, D.C.